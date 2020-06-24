scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
COVID19

Sophie Turner adds biker shorts to her maternity closet

Biker shorts are especially good for moms-to-be looking for sporty wear during summers or even the monsoon.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2020 3:00:58 pm
Sophie Turner, Sophie Turner fashion, Sophie Turner maternity fashion, Sophie Turner nick jonas, indian express news If you have been unsure about investing in a good pair of biker shorts, Sophie’s look will convince you to do so. (Source: sophieturnerbr/Instagram)

Sophie Turner has been opting for comfort over style these days. Whether it is loose track pants or shirt dresses, the actor has kept her maternity wear breezy. Most recently, the 24-year-old was seen wearing grey biker shorts and a white T-shirt as she was spotted with husband Joe Jonas in Los Angeles.

We like how she turned biker shorts, which are usually worn by celebs while travelling, into maternity wear. If you have been unsure about investing in a good pair of biker shorts, her look will convince you to do so. It is especially good for moms-to-be looking for sporty wear during summers or even the monsoon.

Check out some of her pictures below:

She may have kept the look simple, but it was on point and was accessorised with a Louis Vuitton sling bag. The Game of Thrones actor is a loyal fan of LV collection and has been a muse for creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere.

View this post on Instagram

A gente ama essa mão na barriguinha 🥰.

A post shared by Sophie Turner Brasil (@sophieturnerbr) on

So much so that her wedding gown was also from the same fashion house. The shoulder heirloom bag, featuring an archive logo from the 1930s which was modernised by none other than Ghesquiere, is a classic piece.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Smokey eyes to cat winged liner: Want to recreate Kriti Sanon’s makeup looks?

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement