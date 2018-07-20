Sophie Choudry, Nushrat Bharucha, Sagarika Ghatge: Best and worst dressed stars at Praful Patel’s daughter’s sangeet ceremony

Let’s take a look at the best and worst dressed celebs at Poorna Patel’s Sangeet ceremony. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Let’s take a look at the best and worst dressed celebs at Poorna Patel’s Sangeet ceremony. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Former minister Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel recently got engaged to industrialist Namit Soni. Before the big day, the pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun. The Sangeet ceremony which took place on July 19 was attended by many celebrities like Sophie Choudhary, Nushrat Bharucha and Natasha Poonawalla. Let’s take a look at the best and worst dressed celebs of the event.

Sophie Choudry

Choudry surprised style connoisseurs with a gorgeous appearance in a red lehenga. A pair of gold earrings teamed with matching bangles were accessorised with her outfit. A dewy sheen with well-defined eyes, red lips and hair styled in a wavy textured manner gave finishing touches to her look.

Sophie Choudry in a red lehenga. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry in a red lehenga. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Nushrat Bharucha

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was wearing an ivory lehenga featuring floral embroidery and embellishments all over it. While we liked her outfit, her make-up failed to complement her look. She opted for nude tones, but we think a pop of red on the lips would have looked better. Statement earrings and matching rings were teamed with her outfit.

Nushrat Bharucha in an ivory lehenga. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Nushrat Bharucha in an ivory lehenga. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Natasha Ponawalla

The businesswoman looked lovely in a semi-sheer, grey sari with colourful floral embroidery work on it. She combined her outfit with a statement clutch, diamond earrings and rings. Apart from that, we liked her make-up as well. A dewy palette with bright red lips and light smokey eyes gave finishing touches to her look.

Natasha Poonawalla in a grey sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Natasha Poonawalla in a grey sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sagarika Ghatge

Ghatge opted for a metallic sari teamed with an embellished, sleeveless blouse that looked more like a top. A pair of statement jhumkas were accessorised with her outfit while red lips with thickly-lined eyes and side-swept wavy hairdo completed her look. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan opted for white kurta-pyjama combo.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge attended Poorna Patel’s pre-wedding ceremony. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge attended Poorna Patel’s pre-wedding ceremony. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Punit Malhotra

The director looked dapper in an all-black ensemble that included a kurta-pyjama combo teamed with a blazer.

Punit Malhotra in all-black. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Punit Malhotra in all-black. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Tacker

Tacker too looked handsome in a navy blue and white sherwani that he paired with black shoes.

Television actor Television actor Karan Tacker at the event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of the looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

