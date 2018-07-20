Sophie Choudry, Nushrat Bharucha, Sagarika Ghatge: Best and worst dressed stars at Praful Patel’s daughter’s sangeet ceremony

Former minister Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel recently got engaged to industrialist Namit Soni. Before the big day, the pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun. The Sangeet ceremony which took place on July 19 was attended by many celebrities like Sophie Choudhary, Nushrat Bharucha and Natasha Poonawalla. Let’s take a look at the best and worst dressed celebs of the event.
Sophie Choudry
Choudry surprised style connoisseurs with a gorgeous appearance in a red lehenga. A pair of gold earrings teamed with matching bangles were accessorised with her outfit. A dewy sheen with well-defined eyes, red lips and hair styled in a wavy textured manner gave finishing touches to her look.
Nushrat Bharucha
The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was wearing an ivory lehenga featuring floral embroidery and embellishments all over it. While we liked her outfit, her make-up failed to complement her look. She opted for nude tones, but we think a pop of red on the lips would have looked better. Statement earrings and matching rings were teamed with her outfit.
Natasha Ponawalla
The businesswoman looked lovely in a semi-sheer, grey sari with colourful floral embroidery work on it. She combined her outfit with a statement clutch, diamond earrings and rings. Apart from that, we liked her make-up as well. A dewy palette with bright red lips and light smokey eyes gave finishing touches to her look.
Sagarika Ghatge
Ghatge opted for a metallic sari teamed with an embellished, sleeveless blouse that looked more like a top. A pair of statement jhumkas were accessorised with her outfit while red lips with thickly-lined eyes and side-swept wavy hairdo completed her look. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan opted for white kurta-pyjama combo.
Punit Malhotra
The director looked dapper in an all-black ensemble that included a kurta-pyjama combo teamed with a blazer.
Karan Tacker
Tacker too looked handsome in a navy blue and white sherwani that he paired with black shoes.
What do you think of the looks? Let us know in the comments section below.
