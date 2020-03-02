Sooryavanshi trailer launch: Katrina Kaif declares orange as the colour of the season

What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was launched in Mumbai today and the event was attended by the cast and crew of the film. Among the rest, it was Katrina who stood out. The female lead of the film looked striking in a tangerine ruched dress. The outfit complemented her svelte frame exceedingly well.

Keeping the look neat, it was rounded out with hair parted at the side, filled-in eyebrows and a nude shade of lipstick.

The actor’s fondness of ruched dresses is well known. During the promotions of Bharat, she had stepped out in a ruched dress from H&M. The outfit stood out for deep V neck, the ruffle details at the hem, and the full sleeves. The look was completed with smokey eyes, hair styled in soft curls and accessorised with hoop earrings, much like this time.

What do you think of her latest look?

