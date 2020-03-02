Sooryavanshi trailer launch: Katrina Kaif declares orange as the colour of the season

Follow Us:
Monday, March 02, 2020
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 2, 2020 3:55:49 pm
Sooryavanshi trailer, Sooryavanshi trailer launch, Sooryavanshi movie, Sooryavanshi movie trailer, akshay kumar, ranveer singh, ajay devgn, katrina kaif, soryavanshi, suryavanshi What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was launched in Mumbai today and the event was attended by the cast and crew of the film. Among the rest, it was Katrina who stood out. The female lead of the film looked striking in a tangerine ruched dress. The outfit complemented her svelte frame exceedingly well.

Keeping the look neat, it was rounded out with hair parted at the side, filled-in eyebrows and a nude shade of lipstick.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Katrina Kaif looked lovely in this dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The outfit looked great on the actor. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram

सूर्यवंशी trailer launch 🚀

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

View this post on Instagram

🧡

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

View this post on Instagram

🌼

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The actor’s fondness of ruched dresses is well known. During the promotions of Bharat, she had stepped out in a ruched dress from H&M. The outfit stood out for deep V neck, the ruffle details at the hem, and the full sleeves. The look was completed with smokey eyes, hair styled in soft curls and accessorised with hoop earrings, much like this time.

Check out the pictures here.

Katrina made for quite a sight in this dress. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) The outfit made for perfect summer wear. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

What do you think of her latest look?

