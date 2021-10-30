Sooryavanshi promotions: Katrina Kaif looks sensuous in powder blue sari

Katrina Kaif has been acing a range of ethnic looks lately. We recently saw her looking like a breath of fresh air in a yellow Anamika Khanna fusion sari ensemble. And now, she has left us impressed once again in yet another sari look.

The Sooryavanshi actor aced a blend of elegance and oomph in a powder blue sari from Anita Dongre’s label. Made of sustainable Bemberg georgette, the ‘Snowflower sari’ looked beautiful on the actor, accentuating her figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The sari was paired with an equally elegant powder blue strappy embroidered blouse. The look was styled by Ami Patel.

The sari costs Rs 40,000 on Anita Dongre’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas ® (@sheetalzaveribyvithaldas)

Adding a dash of quirk, Katrina accessorised the sari with a pair of danglers, intricately designed with pearls and stones, from Sheetal Zaveri’s Indira Collection. She also wore a multi-row antique bracelet and some rings.

The Amina earrings cost Rs 35,650 on the designer’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas ® (@sheetalzaveribyvithaldas)

Katrina rounded off the look with blue eyeshadow, a nude lip colour and flushed cheeks. Her tresses were left open.

Do you like the look?

