Saturday, October 30, 2021
Sooryavanshi promotions: Katrina Kaif looks sensuous in powder blue sari

Can you guess the cost of Katrina's sari?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 30, 2021 7:10:47 pm
katrina kaifKatrina Kaif wore an Anita Dongre sari. (Source: sheetalzaveribyvithaldas/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif has been acing a range of ethnic looks lately. We recently saw her looking like a breath of fresh air in a yellow Anamika Khanna fusion sari ensemble. And now, she has left us impressed once again in yet another sari look.

The Sooryavanshi actor aced a blend of elegance and oomph in a powder blue sari from Anita Dongre’s label. Made of sustainable Bemberg georgette, the ‘Snowflower sari’ looked beautiful on the actor, accentuating her figure.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The sari was paired with an equally elegant powder blue strappy embroidered blouse. The look was styled by Ami Patel.

Also Read |All the times Katrina Kaif made a statement with florals

The sari costs Rs 40,000 on Anita Dongre’s website.

Adding a dash of quirk, Katrina accessorised the sari with a pair of danglers, intricately designed with pearls and stones, from Sheetal Zaveri’s Indira Collection. She also wore a multi-row antique bracelet and some rings.

The Amina earrings cost Rs 35,650 on the designer’s website.

Katrina rounded off the look with blue eyeshadow, a nude lip colour and flushed cheeks. Her tresses were left open.

Do you like the look?

