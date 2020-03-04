Sooryavanshi promotions: Katrina Kaif stuns in a Sabyasachi ensemble

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Katrina Kaif, who is busy with the promotion of her latest film Sooryavanshi, was recently spotted looking lovely in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor had stepped out in the designer’s characteristic floral-printed lehenga set. The outfit was teamed with a matching dupatta, and the look was styled with statement earrings, filled-in eyebrows and hair parted at the centre.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Prior to this, the Bharat actor was seen in a Dolce & Gabbana orange bodycon dress. Also styled by Ghavri, the outfit suited her svelte frame really well. Much like always, the look was kept neat and rounded out with a nude shade of lipstick and hair parted at the side. She had donned the outfit for the trailer launch of her upcoming film.

Take a look at the pictures below:

With the ongoing promotional tour, it will be interesting to see what the actor chooses to wear on various occasions, and if she cares to experiment.

What do you think of her new look?

