Sooryavanshi promotions: Katrina Kaif always keeps her best fashion foot forward

Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi and as usual making heads turn with her impressive looks.

And we just could not take our eyes off her when stepped out in an ensemble from Anamika Khanna that featured a fusion sari styled with a matching cape with intricate embroidery. The draping was neat and the outfit was styled with a matching fabric belt to give it some structure.

The look was completed with her hair parted at the side and smokey eyes. Needless to say, she looked like a vision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

If you too are a fan of her elegant style, take a look at some of her recent appearances below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

What is impressive is that she keeps experimenting with her style and always manages to make heads turn. In all the instances she was styled by Ami Patel, and we dig the results.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!