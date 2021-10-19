Sooryavanshi promotions: Katrina Kaif makes a fashionable appearance once again

The cast of Sooryavanshi is busy promoting the film ahead of its release on November 5. As expected, Katrina Kaif has been making a fashionable appearance and was recently spotted in two strikingly different outfits, looking impressive in both.

Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was first spotted in a white bodycon dress from the label Aya Muse. The structured outfit that featured only one sleeve and a knee-high side slit complemented her svelte frame.

The look was completed with subtle makeup, wavy hairdo and a pair of dainty earrings.

In the next look, she was once again spotted in a Sabyasachi ensemble — a rust orange sheer sari which was teamed with a floral printed blouse. While the outfit was not extremely impressive, Katrina elevated the look with her elegance and simplicity.

Katrina Kaif wearing Sabyasachi .(Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif wearing Sabyasachi .(Source: Varinder Chawla)

The look was accessorised with statement earrings, subtle makeup and a small bindi. Seen with her was director Rohit Shetty who looked sharp in a kurta, dhoti pants and waistcoat.

Katrina Kaif with Rohit Shetty. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif with Rohit Shetty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked pretty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Here are pictures of her acing another Sabyasachi ensemble during the promotions.

Which look do you like the most?

