Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • ‘Soorma’ promotions: Taapsee Pannu ups her fashion game in asymmetric skirts and slit trousers

‘Soorma’ promotions: Taapsee Pannu ups her fashion game in asymmetric skirts and slit trousers

Taapsee Pannu was recently spotted attending the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Soorma', in which she stars in the lead with Diljit Dosanjh. She kept her style game right on point with dual-toned skirts and slit trousers.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2018 9:26:48 pm
Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu fashion, Taapsee Pannu style, Taapsee Pannu latest photos, Taapsee Pannu latest news, Taapsee Pannu images, Taapsee Pannu pictures, Taapsee Pannu updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Taapsee Pannu in Esha Sethi Thirani or Namrata Joshipura: What’s your pick? (Source: devs213/Instagram)
Related News

Taapsee Pannu loves to experiment with her ensembles. Right from showing us how to pair sheer socks with various outfits to carrying a Sonaakshi Raj trench coat-inspired desi ensemble with grace and elan, the actor has time and again left style connoisseurs wanting for more. Continuing her fashionable streak, Pannu was recently spotted at the promotions of her upcoming movie Soorma, in which she stars in the lead with Diljit Dosanjh.

Clad in an Esha Sethi Thirani ensemble, which included a skirt-top combo, the Naam Shabana actor looked gorgeous. The oversized Hoffman ’14ml khaki’ top featured interesting sleeves while the ‘party smart’ skirt is a dual-toned, asymmetric attire that gave her outfit a sharp look. Styled by Devki Bhatt, she accessorised her ensemble with peep-toe boots.

A special mention goes to Seema Mane, who styled Pannu’s hair in a half-open, side-swept curly manner that added a lot of volume to her look. For her make-up, artist Nicky Rajani rounded it off with a nude palette, thickly-lined eyes and nude pink lips.

In another promotional look, she opted for a pair of floral embroidered, flared slit trousers teamed with a printed crop tee, both from Namrata Joshipura. Bhatt styled her outfit with strappy heels and studded earrings. Once again, it was her hairdo that caught our attention — the braided ponytail complemented her style very well. Rajani opted for a nude make-up palette to complete her look.

What do you think about Pannu’s latest style statement? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now