Sooraj Barjatya’s son’s wedding reception: Madhuri, Rekha and Hema look elegant in saris

Sooraj Barjatya of Rajshri Productions, who has given several memorable cinematic weddings, hosted a grand wedding reception for his son Devansh Barjatya on Friday in Mumbai. It was attended by several celebrities and many were actors who the director has worked with in the past like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu, Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Swara Bhaskar among others.

However, it was Dixit, Rekha and Hema Malini who had our attention. All three of them looked elegant in their choice of attire: sari.

Dixit, who gave one of her most enduring performances in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, looked lovely in this intricately embroidered sari. This was teamed with a sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with a bun and accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings.

Rekha, who evidently has an enviable collection of saris, was spotted in this gorgeous golden sari. She paired this with a matching blouse and the look was rounded out in her characteristic way: bright red lipstick and a statement neckpiece.

Hema Malini, who is not often seen at such events, had stepped out in a pink sari with flower motifs. The look was completed with a light shade of lipstick, dark kohl eyes and a dainty neckpiece.

The evening was a nice meeting point of the older and younger crop of actors.

What do you think of their looks?

