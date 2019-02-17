Sonakshi Sinha knows how to carry an outfit in style; here’s proof

Sonakshi Sinha, known for experimenting with her sartorial choices, was recently seen looking stunning in a striped pantsuit from the label Dhruv Kapoor. The actor picked it for the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 and we think she looked lovely in it.

While wearing stripes can get quite tricky at times, we like the horizontal stripes pocket detailing and the border of the flared pants that broke the monotony of the outfit quite well. Styled by Mohit Rai, her outfit was accessorised with a pair of pointed heels from Jimmy Choo and a statement ring. Hair parted at the centre and tied into a bun with minimal makeup rounded out her look well.

On another occasion, the actor was seen nailing a black and white floral printed pantsuit that she teamed with a white shirt featuring ruffle detailing. Hair tied into a neat bun, minimal make-up and accessories added to the look. Take a look at the pictures here.

When it comes to sprucing up a monotonous look, Sonakshi Sinha knows how to pull it off in style. Earlier, the actor was seen wearing white on white and slaying the look. She donned a white tee and teamed it with blue flared jeans and a chikankari cape with tassel detail from Kanika Kapoor. In all honesty, her cape is what took the look a notch higher. Styled by Mohit Rai, her outfit was accessorised with earrings and bracelets from Amrapali jewels. Minimal make-up, hair styled into soft curls and a pair of beige sandals rounded out the look.

What do you think of her style quotient?