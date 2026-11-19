Congress leader Sonia Gandhi recently opened up about her initial experiences wearing saris after moving to India. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India ahead of the release of her memoir, Belonging, she revealed that she initially dreaded wearing the traditional attire. “I used to dread wearing a sari. I felt that Western women looked awful and awkward wearing one. But I had to learn, and it took me time to wear it properly. Once I had learnt and grown used to it, I came to love it. I truly think the sari is the most beautiful dress in the world and the most elegant. You keep them, and years later, you can wear them again because fashion has come around once more,” Gandhi said.

And the most special one in her closet? It’s her 1968 wedding khadi sari in pink. “I have a few saris that belonged to my mother-in-law, and they are very precious to me. But the most special of all is my wedding sari. The thread for it was spun by Jawaharlal Nehru while he was in prison during the freedom movement,” she shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Taking a cue from her admission, we asked a sari-draping expert for some tips that can help.

According to sari draper Mayuri Biyani, you don’t have to be an expert to begin. “You just need to be willing to learn and take that first step. You cannot force someone to fall in love with wearing the six yards. That interest has to come from within. I would like to stress that the sari isn’t difficult to wear; it’s simply unfamiliar until you learn the art of draping it,” she told indianexpress.com.

Here are a few tips to make sari draping easier and help your sari stay in place throughout the day.

Secure your sari first: Once you start draping, use a safety pin or tie a knot to secure the initial tuck. This will keep the sari straight and in place through the day.

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Make your shoulder pleats first: Set your shoulder pleats before making the bottom pleats. This helps you understand how much fabric to leave for the pallu.

Here are some tips to follow (Photo: Freepik) Here are some tips to follow (Photo: Freepik)

Get the right length: Your sari should gently graze the floor. It should neither drag on the floor nor sit above your ankles. The right length makes a huge difference to the overall elegance of your drape.

Drape below your belly button: Try wearing your sari slightly below your belly button. This helps create balanced body proportions and a more graceful silhouette. It can also help avoid an unwanted bulky appearance around the tummy, Biyani told indianexpress.com.

Be confident with what you have draped: Remember that it’s the little details – the right length, neatly arranged pleats and correct waist placement – that make all the difference to an elegant saree drape, she said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.