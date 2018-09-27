Airport Looks: Shilpa Shetty and Esha Gupta stick to basics but Sonam Kapoor has us scratching our heads

Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood stars and their jet-setting styles have become internet’s favourite fashion focus. Sonam Kapoor, Esha Gupta, and Shilpa Shetty, who belong to the bevy of stylish women in B-town have given us major fashion goals for long. Recently, we spotted these fashionistas sashaying down the airport, sporting some pretty amazing outfits. While Shetty and Gupta recreated a casual look for us, Kapoor tried hard to present a mix of cool and classy.

Scroll to see the latest photos.

The Neerja actor was seen donning a maroon pantsuit with a black hoodie that had graphics printed on it. Mixing the punk with classic, she rounded out her look with a high ponytail and carried a black bag to add chic to the look. The actor paired the ensemble with black sunnies and black sneakers. The ensemble left us dazed and confused and we are still trying to figure out the statement she was trying to make.

Sonam Kapoor clicked in a maroon pantsuit and black hoodie at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor clicked in a maroon pantsuit and black hoodie at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty showed us once again how to win at airport style. She chose to look and feel comfortable in black trousers and a turtleneck white sweatshirt. The black sunglasses and fanny pack complemented her look well. She completed her uber cool look with a pair of white sneakers.

Shilpa Shetty opted for a monochrome look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty opted for a monochrome look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta’s easy breezy outfit is perfect for a sunny day. The model-turned-actor picked blue high waist checker pants and paired it with a white crop top. She completed her look with black cat-eye shaped shades and black ballerinas. The pink bag added a pop of colour to her overall look.

Esha Gupta in checker pants and crop top. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta in checker pants and crop top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which one of these styles would you want to recreate? Do tell us in the comments section below.

