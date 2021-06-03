Sonam Kapoor’s white khadi dress is perfect to beat the summer heat

June 3, 2021 1:20:03 pm
Sonam Kapoor recently attended sitar player Anoushka Shankar’s concert and gave some real fashion goals. The actor was seen in a white khadi dress from Varana, which is perfect for summer. Comfortable and simple, one can trust Sonam Kapoor to never keep things boring.
She kept the look simple as she smiled away at the camera. Anoushka too commented on the photo — “Beauty!” and we couldn’t agree more.
Check out the pictures below:
Here are all the times the fashionista nailed the colour white.
What is interesting is that the actor never repeats, instead finds a way to refashion an existing trend. Be it is a simple dress or a kaftan, the Veere Di Wedding actor nails myriad looks and the colour with equal elan.
We cannot wait to see what all new looks the actor has in store for us.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
