Thursday, June 03, 2021
Sonam Kapoor’s white khadi dress is perfect to beat the summer heat

She kept the look simple yet extremely stylish. Take a look at the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2021 1:20:03 pm
What do you think about her look?

Sonam Kapoor recently attended sitar player Anoushka Shankar’s concert and gave some real fashion goals. The actor was seen in a white khadi dress from Varana, which is perfect for summer. Comfortable and simple, one can trust Sonam Kapoor to never keep things boring.

She kept the look simple as she smiled away at the camera. Anoushka too commented on the photo — “Beauty!” and we couldn’t agree more.

Check out the pictures below:

 

Here are all the times the fashionista nailed the colour white.

 

What is interesting is that the actor never repeats, instead finds a way to refashion an existing trend. Be it is a simple dress or a kaftan, the Veere Di Wedding actor nails myriad looks and the colour with equal elan.

We cannot wait to see what all new looks the actor has in store for us.

