Sonam Kapoor’s New Year celebration outfits are as classy as they are comfortable

Sonam Kapoor, who lives with her husband Anand Ahuja in their London residence, brought the New Year with an impeccably decorated party, in signature Sonam Kapoor style. Speaking of which, the Raanjhana actor wore not one but two outfits in the duration of the party, one more stunning than the other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

For her first look, Sonam opted for a black fringe dress from Italian brand Taller Marmo with a mock turtleneck. She accessorised the look with diamond dangler earrings and a statement bracelet. With center-parted hair and nude lips, she styled a look that is dressy enough for a New Year party, but not too OTT for an intimate one at home. She posed with her husband who twinned with her in a black shirt and trousers.

ALSO CHECK OUT | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starts a new chapter in fashion; take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Sonam changed into a satin shirt and a straight fit skirt set in rust orange by Jil Sander from its Pre Fall 2020 collection which made her look taller (if that’s possible). She paired the outfit with sparkly, studded, strappy heels in silver from Anima Muaddi. She paired it with circular diamond earrings but kept her hair and makeup the same.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!