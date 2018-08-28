Sonam Kapoor’s experimental airport look is quite a disappointment

Sonam Kapoor’s unique airport outfit didn’t work at all. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor’s unique airport outfit didn’t work at all. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Airport looks of Bollywood celebs always get our attention, especially so if it’s Sonam Kapoor. Everything she wears, right from her outfits to her accessories go through scrunity. And even though we would like to say that she hardly disappoints, her last few appearances have been disappointing.

Recently, the actor was seen in a mustard yellow Cord stripper Ninja Set which was styled with a pair of tan heels and huge golden jhumkis. While we applaud the efforts of Rhea Kapoor, who curated this look, we can’t give her brownie points for the styling. Even Sonam, who has pulled off similar styles in the past failed to impress.

Check some of the pictures here.

Sonam Kapoor spotted at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor spotted at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor’s experiment failed this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor’s experiment failed this time. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor, who was in Tokyo a few months back with her husband, Anand Ahuja, was spotted wearing an oversized shirt-pyjama combo. While it is an unusual choice in itself, the 33-year-old accessorised it with metallic jewellery that made the outfit look gaudy. To top it off, she rounded it off with a pair of black sneakers, which looked out of sync with her attire.

With minimal make-up, she styled her hair into a middle-parted ponytail. Not that it did any damage control. However, its a rarity that the Veere Di Wedding actor fails to impress us with her fashion choices.

