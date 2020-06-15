Sonam Kapoor’s choice of earrings is perfect for WFH video calls

From pearls to abstract hoops, which is your favourite pair? (Photos: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram, designed by: Gargi Singh) From pearls to abstract hoops, which is your favourite pair? (Photos: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram, designed by: Gargi Singh)

With work from home being the norm at the moment and video calls the new meeting rooms, office set-ups have changed for a lot of us. But it does not mean that you cannot jazz up your look and opt for hint of mascara, blush and your favourite nude shade for makeup before a meeting. However, if makeup is not your preferred choice, then the best way to amp up your look is by styling it with a pair of earrings. You can go for a chunky option or a pair of hoops, anything that suits your mood and outfit on a particular day. And if you need any inspiration, we have you covered.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor who always opts for the perfect accessories to complete her looks.

If hoops have been your preferred accessory, it is time to incorporate new designs that are slightly edgy. Check out Sonam’s thick golden hoops featuring abstract carvings from Misho Designs. Style it with your formal shirt and tie your hair in a messy bun for your next work meeting.

Who said you cannot enjoy casual Fridays when you are working from home? If you like to dress up every morning before starting work, we suggest you set the mood right with a pair of cute heart-shaped earrings. Take a cue from the Dilli 6 actor who looks lovely in this pair from Peter Do.

Pearls are classic, timeless and best for work. So flaunt your pretty pearl earrings on your next video call. But don’t forget to style your hair in a neat bun so that your earrings stand out!

You cannot go wrong with a crisp white shirt styled with golden jewellery. Take cues from the Veere Di Wedding actor who dons a matching set from Amrapali Jewellery with a formal white shirt.

If you are someone who loves to keep it stylish all the time, this look is for you. Pair your outfit with danglers which are enough to make a statement. Make sure you ditch other pieces of accessories so that it doesn’t look OTT.

