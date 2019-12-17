Sonam Kapoor is giving us winter vibes in her latest blazer looks; see pics

Off late, Sonam Kapoor has been spotted in blazers and is completely rocking the sharp cuts. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Off late, Sonam Kapoor has been spotted in blazers and is completely rocking the sharp cuts. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Blazer seems to be an absolute favourite of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with the Bollywood fashionista recently showing us numerous ways to ace it. The Neerja actor has been spotted in the power dressing staple everywhere, right from airport departures to red carpet events.

Recently, for the seventh anniversary of husband Anand Ahuja’s brand Bhaane, the actor was dressed in an oversized printed blazer from Bhaane’s cruise 2020 collection. The blazer, with white background, had an eye-catching brushstroke print in strong shades of red, yellow and green that made the look more casual. Sonam wore the colourful Bhaane combo without a shirt, adding a sultry element to the outfit.

Nailing the look with her square-toed Bottega Veneta heels, which is often seen in the fashion circles these days, the actor accessorised the look with gold multi-layered chains, a handful of rings, and chunky earrings. She kept her look clean with nude lips, a strong dash of the liner and poker-straight hair.

Besides her, Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Shikha Talsania and Anil Kapoor were also at the anniversary event.

For her next outing, she went for grass green monotone pantsuit from Osman Yousefzada’s collection. The metallic heart-shaped earring caught our attention as the look was quite minimalistic.

Opting for soft curls, she left her manes open and went for soft pink makeup.

Recently, she wore a black blazer pantsuit by Erdem. Pairing it with a gold sling bag, she went for middle parted neat hairdo and subtle neutral makeup.

