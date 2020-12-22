Stay fashionably warm in trench coats, like Sonam Kapoor

Thank God for trench coats! (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is finally time to wear those blazers and trench coats. But, how does one select the perfect trench coat for themselves and then style it in the most fashionable way possible? If you have the same queries, then your search ends right here. We have you covered with some major style cues, courtesy Sonam Kapoor.

Take a look below.

Starting with the basics, if you are investing in a trench coat for the first time, make sure it is basic. Black, brown, white and beige trench coats never go out of style. Pair them with prints of your choice, just like Sonam styled a basic black coat with her checkered print ensemble.

MUST- HAVE THIS WINTER | Do you have these winter staples?

For those who want to take it a notch higher, invest in a bright tone as it can amp up your look without you having to do much. Whether it is dark blue, crimson red or even sunny yellow, a bright trench coat can do a lot more than you think. Pair it with stilettos or boots in a contrasting colour to create a riot of hues!

The monochrome look never goes out of style. When Sonam wore this outfit for her ‘epic girls night’, we knew we had to get our hands on something like this. It is simple yet so classy.

Trench coat with matching wide pants is the newest trend on the block. Thanks to the Veere Di Wedding actor, we now know how to ace trench coats with chunky sneakers. Add a pair of statement accessories to make your look stand out.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd