Sonam Kapoor shows how to style white outfits with oodles of glamour

Do you also have a pristine white outfit in your wardrobe that has remained untouched for months only because you have been confused about how to style it? But then you happen to spot Sonam Kapoor in a crisp white, perfectly-tailored ensemble and you know that is exactly how you need style your white outfit. If you find yourself nodding at that, you are in the right place! Today, we will share some tips from the Aisha actor’s wardrobe to help you style your whites to perfection.

Scroll down for some super easy, pocket-friendly tips.

Add prints

We like how Sonam styled her white blazer with a printed shirt and a red floral skirt. If you too have a white dress or a coat, we suggest you team it with a printed scarf or striped pants or even a polka dots number and add some drama to your look.

Colour-coordinate

If you want to style your white outfits without making them look washed out, always team them with bright colours. Go for colourful chunky jewellery pieces or blingy footwear. You could also just opt for a black piece and go monochrome all the way!

Amp it up with accessories

Trust the actor to make a simple white dress look super fashionable by teaming it with the right accessories. If your dress is flowy, add a waist belt; want to keep it chic? Don’t forget to wear your hat! We promise you will fall in love with the final look.

Golden and white go hand in hand

Golden is timeless, and when paired with white it speaks volumes. The combination is extravagant and elegant at the same time. So whenever you choose to finally wear your white dress, make sure to add a hint of golden!

