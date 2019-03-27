Sonam Kapoor looks dreamy in this billowy white gown; see pics

No other actor in Bollywood experiments with silhouettes as much as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Recently, the Neerja actor was spotted looking lovely in an elaborate crisp white Danielle Frankel gown. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit that seemed like an elaborate shirt dress was given more structure with a belt.

The look was accessorised with gorgeous earrings from Chopard and was rounded out with a messy top knot.

Prior to this, at the annual Zee Cine Awards, the actor was seen donning a lilac satin dress that featured a dramatic cape from Maison Yeya’s collection. The look was completed with hair kept loose and and was accessorised with earrings, rings and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

At the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019, the actor turned heads in a lovely colour-block gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti from her Spring 2019 collection. The floor-length pink and neon coloured noodle strap tafetta outfit looked great on her and was accessorised with a lovely pair of heart-shaped blue sapphire earrings from Zoya Jewels.

She was also spotted looking lovely in an ensemble by designer Stephane Rolland. The look was completed with a neat hairdo with a beaded hair band, and a bold red pout.

What do you think of the actor’s latest look?