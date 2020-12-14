Love vintage winter fashion? Take your cue from Sonam Kapoor’s latest outfits

Do you like her latest outfits? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

It would not be wrong to say that Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram looks deserve a separate fashion show! And if like us, you too follow her fashion outings, then you are at the right place! Much like always, Sonam once again stole the show with her latest looks that she recently shared on social media.

Scroll down below to know more.

In the first look, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a grey checkered co-ord set from Bhaane. The chic outfit was styled with a classic black sweater underneath and a matching handbag.

We like how it was styled with a basic black bobble hat, boots, and her classic ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. She ditched accessories and allowed the outfit to speak for itself.

MORE FASHION NEWS | Sonam Kapoor steps out in a simple but super expensive dress; check out the cost

For her next look — which happens to be our personal favourite — the actor opted for an oversized jacket paired with a graphic pink top and a shiny grey midi-skirt.

The look was completed with a black beret and pointy-toe crimson red boots. We love the little riot of colours as she carried a little pastel blue bucket bag too. For makeup, she kept it basic with sleek winged eyeliner and basic pink lips.

Winter fashion edition | Take tips from Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe to keep it chic when in transit

What do you think of her latest looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd