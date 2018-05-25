‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Sonam Kapoor’s floral blue outfit is perfect for summers

Sonam Kapoor welcomes the summer season with floral prints. (Source: huda_al_nuaimi/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor welcomes the summer season with floral prints. (Source: huda_al_nuaimi/Instagram)

When it comes to flaunting latest fashion and trends, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one celebrity we can rely upon. From the extravagant attires she wore for her wedding to the alluring dresses she picked out for the Cannes 2018, seldom do we come across an outfit she wore that doesn’t disappoint. Spotted at the promotional event for her upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding, the 32-year-old actor hit the right chord when she stepped out in a floral crop top and maxi printed outfit by Huda Al Nuaimi.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2018: Sonam Kapoor is a picture of elegance in this colourful Delpozo dress

We like how stylist Rhea Kapoor matched the blue summery outfit with a pair of chunky earrings by Sunita Shekhawat and matching embellished shoes to break the monotony of the ensemble. Keeping the make-up light with a pink lipstick, this two-piece is must-have for the summer season. While it was the denim that she picked for an earlier promotional event, this time it is all floral for Kapoor.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier we had spotted Kapoor wearing a summery dress designed by ERDEM for another promotional event. The floral printed dress beautifully complemented the bold look that she adorned with it. Make-up artist Mitali Vakil did quite a good job by balancing the balmy look with neatly lined eyes and dark lipstick. We love how the outfit was perfectly rounded up with a matching belt along with band tied sleeves.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd