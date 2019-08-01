Sonam Kapoor dresses up as an ethereal bride for this magazine cover

Stunning lehenga, diamond and polki jewellery and lovely make-up is what best describes the Indian bride, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dressed up as one for the cover of Bridal Asia Magazine’s August issue. The Veere Di Wedding actor looked graceful on the magazine cover in a lovely green and pink lehenga from designer Anamika Khanna.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the ensemble was paired with gorgeous gemstone jewellery from Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang which comprised of a beautiful red and kundan choker and a multi-layered Matha Patti, just like she wore on her wedding day. Needless to say, the actor gave major wedding goals to all the ‘brides to be’.

For another shot, she changed into a white and gold Ritika Mirchandani lehenga, giving major vintage vibes. Hair and make-up artist Namrata Soni tied her hair in a sleek bun and adorned it with red roses, adding an element of drama to the look.

The actor’s love for designer Anamika Khanna’s creations is not an unknown fact, as she is often seen wearing her creations. Recently, the actor also gave summer wedding fashion inspiration in an ensemble by the designer.

The fashion icon stepped out in a pastel pink and peach anarkali set that she accessorised with a matching cape, and beautiful gold jewellery from mother Sunita Kapoor.

Hair tied in a neat bun, nude lipstick and gold tint eyeshadow completed the look.