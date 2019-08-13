Toggle Menu
Sonam Kapoor looks like a true diva in this Valentino trench coat; see picshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/sonam-kapoor-trench-coat-valentino-photos-5900713/

Sonam Kapoor looks like a true diva in this Valentino trench coat; see pics

The off-white trench coat, which featured abstract patterns below the waist, was enough to steal the show. What do you think of the look?

sonam kapoor, sonam kapoor latest photo, sonam kapoor trench coat by Valentino, sonam kapoor latest photo, sonam kapoor instagram,indian express, indian express news
The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of photos in the grey-toned trench coat.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a bonafide fashionista and always manages to impress with her distinct sartorial choices. For years, the Veere Di Wedding actor has given us major styling tips and tricks — whether it is about nailing ethnic looks or acing casual wear. Which is why, her latest look being a head-turner is not surprising. Spotted in a trench coat from Maison Valentino, the actor looked absolutely stunning.

The off-white trench coat, which featured abstract patterns below the waist, was enough to steal the show. Paired with a black high-neck top underneath and ankle-length black boots from Stuart Weitzman, we love how the look was kept minimal and stylish.

Check the entire look here.

The look was accessorised with a cross-body bag that casually hung over her shoulders, while the simple centre-parted low bun complemented the look beautifully. For make-up, she went for blushed cheeks, neutral-toned lips and loads of mascara.

Earlier, the Neerja actor was spotted wearing a cold-shoulder white dress from Emilia Wickstead and she looked nothing less than a modern-day princess. Silver hoop earrings from Jet Gems, black stilettos from Manolo Blahnik, a black sling bag and hair pulled into a neat ponytail rounded out her look. The pop of red on her lips added some nice colour.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in this embellished lehenga

What do you think of your latest look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android