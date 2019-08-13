Sonam Kapoor looks like a true diva in this Valentino trench coat; see pics

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a bonafide fashionista and always manages to impress with her distinct sartorial choices. For years, the Veere Di Wedding actor has given us major styling tips and tricks — whether it is about nailing ethnic looks or acing casual wear. Which is why, her latest look being a head-turner is not surprising. Spotted in a trench coat from Maison Valentino, the actor looked absolutely stunning.

The off-white trench coat, which featured abstract patterns below the waist, was enough to steal the show. Paired with a black high-neck top underneath and ankle-length black boots from Stuart Weitzman, we love how the look was kept minimal and stylish.

Check the entire look here.

The look was accessorised with a cross-body bag that casually hung over her shoulders, while the simple centre-parted low bun complemented the look beautifully. For make-up, she went for blushed cheeks, neutral-toned lips and loads of mascara.

Earlier, the Neerja actor was spotted wearing a cold-shoulder white dress from Emilia Wickstead and she looked nothing less than a modern-day princess. Silver hoop earrings from Jet Gems, black stilettos from Manolo Blahnik, a black sling bag and hair pulled into a neat ponytail rounded out her look. The pop of red on her lips added some nice colour.

What do you think of your latest look?