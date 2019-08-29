Sonam Kapoor paints the town red in this Georges Hobeika dress; see pics

Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide fashion icon who can pull off any look effortlessly. With her fashion game always on point, the actor often impresses us with her stylish looks — whether it is ethnic wear or casual attire. So her latest look also being a head turner is no surprise!

Spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, the actor looks resplendent in a flowy red custom dress from Georges Hobeika which had an interesting sleeve detail that extended up to the neck. We love how the look was accessorised with a simple pair of golden hoops from Misho Designs, and rounded out with matching footwear and hair styled into soft curls by Alpa Khimani.

Check out some pictures here.

Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actor looked absolutely stunning in a trench coat from Maison Valentino. The off-white trench coat, which featured abstract patterns below the waist, was enough to steal the show. Paired with a black high-neck top underneath and ankle-length black boots from Stuart Weitzman, we love how the look was kept minimal and stylish.

The look was accessorised with a cross-body bag that casually hung over her shoulders, while the simple centre-parted low bun complemented the look beautifully. For make-up, she went for blushed cheeks, neutral-toned lips and loads of mascara.

What do you think of her latest look?