Sonam Kapoor proves sari can be every day wear in this Anavila creation

Over the years, sari has officially broken the norm of being ‘traditional wear’ and has come under the bracket of ‘everyday outfit’. The six-yard ensemble has worked its way to the top of trend charts, and is now often seen worn by women on various occasions. If you too are looking for some sari inspiration, let Bollywood help you as leading celebrities have given the humble sari a trendy makeover.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja joined the trend as she stepped out in a beautiful brick coloured monochrome sari from Anavila Misra’s latest Blush festive collection. Styled by sister Rhea, the sari was paired with a similar coloured blouse and layered with a matching shrug and some traditional gold accessories.

The look is extremely elegant, but the sheer full-sleeved shrug looked a bit odd worn over a half sleeved blouse. Make-up consisted of dark-winged eyes and a nude palette. Hairstylist Alpa Khimani gave a quirky twist to a simple neat hair bun, which we loved!

Check some of the pictures here.

It is no secret that the actor has chosen the colour red for the promotions of her upcoming film. But one can trust her to not make it look boring. She was recently spotted on the sets of reality show Dance India Dance in a stunning handpainted lehenga set from the label Vedika M.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit stood out for the red and gold combination. It was not too gaudy and seemed like a perfect festive wear one can opt for even in the morning. Paired with a matching dupatta, the look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the side and smokey eyes. But it was her accessories from the brand Clove that really stood out. The earrings and neckpiece were quirky and chic.

What do you think of her latest look?