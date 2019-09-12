Sonam Kapoor continues to rock in red for The Zoya Factor promotions

Sonam Kapoor has yet again proved that she is a bonafide fashion icon who can effortlessly nail any look. Spotted in a red ensemble, the colour she has chosen for the promotions of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, the actor looked absolutely lovely.

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the Neerja actor looked resplendent in an angrakha style brocade anarkali kurta with matching cropped pants from Sue Mue. With hair styled in a side plait by Alpa Khimani, the overall look was kept simple yet extremely elegant. We like how the makeup was also kept subtle, with the look accessorised with a necklace from their mother Sunita Kapoor and rings and bag from Amrapali Jewels.

Earlier, the actor gave major sari goals as she was seen in a beautiful brick coloured monochrome sari from Anavila Misra’s latest Blush festive collection. Styled by Rhea again, the sari was paired with a similar coloured blouse and layered with a matching shrug and some traditional gold accessories.

The look is extremely elegant, but the sheer full-sleeved shrug looked a bit odd worn over a half sleeved blouse. Make-up consisted of dark-winged eyes and a nude palette. Hairstylist Alpa Khimani gave a quirky twist to a simple neat hair bun, which we loved!

What to you think of her latest look?