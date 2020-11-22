Sonam Kapoor just won the kaftan race with this ethereal Taller Marmo creation

What do you think of this look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

The kaftan has made its entry as the single-most fashionable piece of outfit this season. One can point at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sun-kissed selfies as the reason that the kaftan’s appeal cannot be denied. And while the Good Newwz actor continues to wear them (even on her birthday) Sonam Kapoor has just elevated it.

She was recently spotted in a white kaftan from the label Taller Marmo. The outfit was stunning with the detailing, right from the high neck to those glorious tassels. Titled Mrs Ross Kaftan, this just won the kaftan race.

The actor completed the look by keeping accessories to the minimal, completing it only with a silver cuff. She rounded it off with a lot of mascara and hair tied in a loose knot.

Here are the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taller Marmo (@tallermarmo)

Kapoor has always taken the baton of high fashion forward. For instance she looked unreal in this black and white stripe dress from the label Emilia Wickstead. The look was kept neat and completed with smokey eyes and a chic hairdo. One must also mention the accessories she chose to wear with the outfit. They quietly elevated the look.

Here are the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilia Wickstead (@emiliawickstead)

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd