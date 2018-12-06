Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a Tarun Tahiliani ice blue anarkali gown

Time and again, Sonam Kapoor has proved that she is B-Town’s fashionista for a reason. The actor has, more often than not, experimented with her sartorial choices rather boldly and nailed them effortlessly.

Kapoor recently walked the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani at the Asian Bridal Show in Birmingham dressed in a gorgeous embellished gown. The designer, who posted pictures of Kapoor from the show on Instagram captioned it as, “Sonam, the swan-like mermaid, sashays down in a lightness of being. She wears a winged-sleeve, off-shoulder anarkali gown in the soft tones of icy blue with fine hand embroidery that caresses the body”.

For the make-up, nude tones with smokey eyes and a wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Take a look:

Previously, we spotted the actor attending the BoF Voices gala dinner clad in checkered matching separates from Escada. Her outfit included a skirt and blazer teamed with a high-neck white sweater. Stylist Rhea Kapoor further layered the outfit with a black trench coat and matching thigh-high boots.

Unlike her last looks, the Veere Di Wedding actor left us disappointed in an Anamika Khanna ensemble, also while attending BoF Voices. The fusion attire consisted of a golden neckline and feathery bodice with a side slit and was teamed with a heavily embellished, longline, black jacket. Her look had a lot going on in it and we think the ensemble struggled to find a balance.

We think Kapoor looked like a lovely bride in the Tahiliani number.