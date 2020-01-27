Follow Us:
Sonam Kapoor stuns in a midnight blue Dice Kayek ensemble; see pics

Bringing in warmth this chilly weather, the fashionista was spotted donning a magnificent overcoat in midnight blue. Take a look.

sonam kapoor latest photos, sonam kapoor erdem, sonam kapoor dice kayek, sonam kapoor fashion, winter clothing ideas, indian express, lifestyle, celeb fashion Sonam Kapoor is out there giving us ideas for our winter wardrobe. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor has done it again; left us spellbound, that is. Always giving us reason to upgrade our wardrobe, this time too as chilly winds make our hair unruly, we spotted the actor donning a stunning midnight blue overcoat, accessorised on point.

Want to know more? Take a look.

Kapoor’s overcoat by designer Dice Kayek was teamed with a black high-neck sweater, dark blue pleated skirt along with sleek golden chains. The double-breasted overcoat had tie-detailing and was pulled together with knee-high boots from the house of Bottega Veneta.

For her makeup, she went all out with sheer elegance. Sporting a shimmery eye look in azure, the look was pulled together with a flawless base, slightly contoured cheeks, a hint of peach on the apple of her cheeks and a pink nude lip. For her accessories, she went for golden chunky rings.

Recently, she donned a pretty monochrome ensemble from Erdem. The two-piece set had stunning prints in white making her look pretty as a picture and was worn over a white high-neck sweater. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed it with pointy leather Chelsea boots. Take a look here.

For her makeup, she kept it muted with a simple eyeliner that was smoked out a little with a nude pink lip. For accessories, she was wearing a golden chunky pair of little hoops along with a simple silver statement ring. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail with a middle-parting.

 

What do you think of her looks?

