Sonam Kapoor stuns in a midnight blue Dice Kayek ensemble; see pics

Sonam Kapoor is out there giving us ideas for our winter wardrobe.

Sonam Kapoor has done it again; left us spellbound, that is. Always giving us reason to upgrade our wardrobe, this time too as chilly winds make our hair unruly, we spotted the actor donning a stunning midnight blue overcoat, accessorised on point.

Kapoor’s overcoat by designer Dice Kayek was teamed with a black high-neck sweater, dark blue pleated skirt along with sleek golden chains. The double-breasted overcoat had tie-detailing and was pulled together with knee-high boots from the house of Bottega Veneta.

For her makeup, she went all out with sheer elegance. Sporting a shimmery eye look in azure, the look was pulled together with a flawless base, slightly contoured cheeks, a hint of peach on the apple of her cheeks and a pink nude lip. For her accessories, she went for golden chunky rings.

Recently, she donned a pretty monochrome ensemble from Erdem. The two-piece set had stunning prints in white making her look pretty as a picture and was worn over a white high-neck sweater. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed it with pointy leather Chelsea boots. Take a look here.

For her makeup, she kept it muted with a simple eyeliner that was smoked out a little with a nude pink lip. For accessories, she was wearing a golden chunky pair of little hoops along with a simple silver statement ring. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail with a middle-parting.

