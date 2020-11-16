Sonam Kapoor steps out in a simple but super expensive dress; check out the cost

Sonam Kapoor posing with brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Dubai. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is among the best-dressed celebs of Bollywood, drawing our attention with her unique ensembles each time.

The Neerja actor recently posed on the streets of Dubai in what looked like a comfortable white maxi dress with ruffle details and pleats. Replete with puffed shoulders and balloon sleeves, the actor pulled off a casual-yet-stylish look.

To top this, she opted for a pair of Jordan sneakers to go with the outfit.

The cotton smock dress is from Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen’s collection. And as simple as the dress looks, its cost will blow your mind — the dress is being retailed for a whopping £935 (Rs 91,724) on matchesfashion.com.

Sonam completed the look with a funky oxidized necklace, a pair of shades, and open hair. She also carried a black handbag from Hermes.

Do you like the look?

