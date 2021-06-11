Sonam Kapoor ushers in spring with this floral Emilia Wickstead ensemble

June 11, 2021 5:30:48 pm
Sonam Kapoor almost always impresses with her fashion choices. And after giving major goals in a white khadi dress and a blazer-skirt combo, she was seen ushering spring in a stunning floral ensemble from Emilia Wickstead. The full-sleeved fitted crop top was teamed with a matching long skirt. The layering and the detailing in the outfit are exquisite, to say the least.
The looked lovely as she teamed the co-ord set with statement bejeweled earrings.
Prior to this, she was seen in a black ensemble from Loewe. It consisted of a peplum blazer with a collar and golden buttons which was teamed with a long black skirt. The look was completed with hair tied in a bun and smokey eyes.
Monochrome clearly is her preferred option these days. She was also seen in a flowy white top teamed with a black skirt. She accessorised it with a black belt cinched at the waist.
And of course, there was the white khadi dress that made for such apt summer wear.
All these looks were not too high on accessories, letting the outfits do all the talking.
What do you think of her recent look?
