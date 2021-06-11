scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 11, 2021
Most read

Sonam Kapoor ushers in spring with this floral Emilia Wickstead ensemble

The layering and the detailing on the outfit are exquisite, to say the least

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2021 5:30:48 pm
What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor almost always impresses with her fashion choices. And after giving major goals in a white khadi dress and a blazer-skirt combo, she was seen ushering spring in a stunning floral ensemble from Emilia Wickstead. The full-sleeved fitted crop top was teamed with a matching long skirt. The layering and the detailing in the outfit are exquisite, to say the least.

The looked lovely as she teamed the co-ord set with statement bejeweled earrings.

ALSO READ |Sonam Kapoor looks regal in latest look, gives the blazer a fashionable twist

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Prior to this, she was seen in a black ensemble from Loewe. It consisted of a peplum blazer with a collar and golden buttons which was teamed with a long black skirt. The look was completed with hair tied in a bun and smokey eyes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Monochrome clearly is her preferred option these days. She was also seen in a flowy white top teamed with a black skirt. She accessorised it with a black belt cinched at the waist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

And of course, there was the white khadi dress that made for such apt summer wear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

All these looks were not too high on accessories, letting the outfits do all the talking.

What do you think of her recent look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Curd benefits, curd for skin, how to use curd for skincare, how to use curd for haircare, haircare curd, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, curd types, sunburn curd, curd cleansing, dry skin benefits, skincare tips,
From improving skin texture to managing frizzy hair: Here’s why curd is good for you

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X