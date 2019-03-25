Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar walk for Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Recently, the 14th edition of ‘Caring with Style’ fashion gala under its flagship campaign #JudengeLadengeJeetenge in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) was held at NSCI Dome, Worli. The initiative was aimed at collecting funds for the Cancer Patients (Children with Leukaemia) and this time around designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla along with fashion designer and politician, Shaina NC presented their collections.

Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who were in attendance, looked gorgeous as they turned heads in white ethnic wear from the designer duo’s collection. The intricate embroidery and the detailed work were noteworthy and the combination of white and gold worked rather well.

Karan Johar, who was also present at the event, and was a showstopper for the show along with Nanda and Kapoor, was seen in a similar embroidered bandhgala sherwani.

The designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared the pictures on their Instagram handle and wrote, “Inheritance, An Ode to the Textiles and Embroideries of India’ by #abujanisandeepkhosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) @cpaaindia . Sonam Kapoor Ahuja @sonamkapoor , Karan Johar @karanjohar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda @shwetabachchan were our fabulous showstoppers.”

Johar and Nanda were also seen wearing red ensembles for the ramp. While Shweta Bachchan Nanda was seen in an intricately and heavily embroidered red lehenga choli, Johar sashayed down the ramp in a red and grey kurta that was layered with a red embroidered long jacket and teamed with black churidar.

“It is an immense honour and privilege to work with CPAA for the third year in a row. Their work to empower and heal people and families affected by Cancer is unsurpassed. As they mark 50 years of committed service to the community, we are delighted to be a part of this event. Cancer is treatable and beatable. Let’s all be a part of this fight,” the designers said.