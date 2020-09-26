Sonam Kapoor shows how to get the classic bronzy makeup look

Would you recreate her makeup look? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion choices don’t need an introduction but last night when the Aisha actor posted a fast-forward makeup tutorial on her Instagram profile we were taken aback for good! After all, her skills were noteworthy and the end result was magnificent. The actor posted a quick video on her classic bronzy look which she has donned on several occasions.

Needless to say, we were mesmerised and if you are looking for an easy breakdown of the tutorial, look no further because we have it all decoded for you in 7 easy steps. Check it out below.

Steps to achieve this look

Begin with a thoroughly moisturised face and if you have oily skin, opt for a silicon-based primer. Apply it where your pores are open or your T-zone (forehead and the nose).

Once done, begin with a full coverage concealer. Kapoor opted for a shade darker than her skin tone and this works great when you want to cancel out the under-eye darkness. You too can opt for that or go for a shade of concealer similar to your skin tone if you don’t have heavy under eye dark circles. Blend it using a brush and then give it an airbrushed look by using a damp beauty blender.

Now, bake your under eyes so that your concealer doesn’t budge and focus on contouring. Kapoor doesn’t go for heavily chiselled cheekbones but makes sure to apply a generous dose of bronzer to bring warmth to her face. Make sure you use the correct shade for your bronzer or your face can look slightly orange. Here’s how you can buy the right bronzer for yourself (check it out here).

Once you are done, make sure to give your cheeks a flush of colour with a blush, Kapoor opts for a coral toned powder blush. If you want a more natural look, use your good old lipstick or a cream-based blush. The actor completes her base by applying highlighter on the high points of her face.

Focusing on the eyes, the actor went for a taupe brown eyeshadow which she applied on her crease to give dimension to her eyes. Using a blending eyeshadow brush, she blended the harsh lines out, and then using her finger she applied a rich golden pigment. If you don’t want to use your fingers to apply the eyeshadow, spritz some makeup setting spray on your flat brush and pack on the glitter.

Once done, the actor finishes it with smudged brown kohl on her upper and lower lids. The look is finished with a generous dose of mascara and she carefully fills the sparse gaps in her eyebrows using an eyebrow powder.

Dusting off the bake, the actor aads a nude brown lip shade and tops it off with clear glass for a pouty effect. She seals the deal with a makeup fixing spray at the end.

