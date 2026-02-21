Sonam Kapoor’s second pregnancy: The fashionista’s best maternity looks for 2026

Whether it is to celebrate motherhood or herself, Sonam Kapoor has always chosen to dress the way she feels, powerful, bold and beautiful. Her maternity looks, too, have always been the talk of the town – whether she is paying homage to a Western fashion icon or slipping into Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s threads for a regal photoshoot.

For her god bharai ceremony, Kapoor chose a custom hand-painted lime green lehenga from Shehla Khan couture, paired with a heavy neckpiece, haathphool, chunky kangans and matching earrings. A pop of red on her mouth stole the spotlight, while the neatly pulled back bun accentuated the rosy flush on her cheeks. Dainty pink lotus flowers were embroidered all over her lehenga and choli, with initials S, A and V painted in them symbolising her as well as names of her husband Anand and son Vaayu.

Sonam at her god bharai ceremony. (Source: Instagram/@rheakapoor) Sonam at her god bharai ceremony. (Source: Instagram/@rheakapoor)

Recently, the Aisha actor hosted Kiran Desai for Nod Mag’s first book club and, for the occasion, wore rock chic in an all-brown ensemble: a sheer chocolate Khaite dress paired with an oversized leather jacket from The Frankie Shop and suede boot heels. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, she slung a maroon velvet Chanel purse over her shoulder and chose a pair of oversized sunglasses to complete her look.

A few days ago, she was spotted wearing a custom Dhruv Kapoor all-white look. Baring her baby bump, she kept it chic and minimal by pulling her hair back and slipping into matching white kitten heels. To celebrate her announcement as the first Indian face for French beauty brand Lancôme, Kapoor donned a velvet off-shouldered gown in midnight blue from the house of Alaia. For another event in the city, she wore an all-black two-piece ensemble with an oversized black blazer. Soft blush and a hint of pink on her lips kept the look muted yet elegant.

Round 1

For her first pregnancy, Kapoor went all out with her maternity looks. Before welcoming her first son, Vaayu, in 2022, she had announced her pregnancy with a provocative shoot, captioning it: “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Sonam Kapoor was styled by sister Rhea Kapoor for all her maternity looks. (Source: Instagram/@sonamkapoor) Sonam Kapoor was styled by sister Rhea Kapoor for all her maternity looks. (Source: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Among her powerful looks, a few that stood out were an off-white satin ensemble with delicate sequins and pearl detailing, worn for her maternity photoshoot. Or when the Aisha actor had slipped into an ivory silk sari by the designer duo, paired with a matching strapless blouse and jewels from her mother’s personal collection, for her birthday dinner.

During an exclusive interaction with The Indian Express in 2022, she had said, “Since maternity to me is all about relaxing, staying healthy, and doing things that make me happy, I have been experimenting with my looks by ensuring I find the right balance between style and comfort in the clothes I choose.” With baby number 2 on board, we can’t wait to see what else the fashionista has in store for us.