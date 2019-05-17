Sonam Kapoor effortlessly pulls of this Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit

Sonam Kapoor has a distinct sartorial choice and is spotted carrying off casual wear as well as couture dresses with equal elan. However, one of her recent looks has left us feeling a little confused. Considering the summer heat is at its peak, and many Bollywood actors have been seen wearing breezy clothes, the Neerja actor was seen in an elaborate outfit from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The actor stepped out to attend the screening of her cousin Arjun Kapoor’s latest movie India’s Most Wanted in Mumbai in a heavily printed outfit from the designer. The three-piece paisley print ensemble comprised of a tunic top, leggings and an overcoat. Needless to say, the actor, who accessorised her print-on-print look with a heavy neck piece and a pair of lovely danglers, looked lovely.

For hair and makeup, she opted to keep her hair straight and went for kohl eyes. The actor, who is expected to make an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, rounded out her look with a brown handbag and black casual shoes.

Prior to this, the actor had stunned in a kurta from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Kashgar Bazaar collection. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, she looked lovely in the plunging neckline kurta which featured Kashmiri embroidery on it.

The look was accessorised with gorgeous jewellery from Sunita Kapoor’s jewellery line. Her make-up, including the impeccably done forest green eyes by Arti Nayar and hair styled into a flat ponytail with a centre parting by hairstylist Alpa Khimani, were completely on point.

The actor is not only known for her impeccable fashion sense but also for experimenting, and her latest appearances are proof.