Sonam Kapoor slays in a sassy blue power suit; 3 other fiery power suits she rocked

What do you think about Sonam Kapoor’s look in this Tibi pantsuit? (Source: File Photo) What do you think about Sonam Kapoor’s look in this Tibi pantsuit? (Source: File Photo)

Sonam Kapoor can carry off almost any style with grace and elan. Right from fusion wear to elaborate lehenga-cholis and trendy outfits, the Neerja actor knows how to keep her fashion game strong.

Recently, the actor posted a photo on Instagram along with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Dressed in a navy blue, double breasted blazer teamed with matching trousers from Tibi, she nailed the formal look. Her outfit was further accessorised with black heels and a matching Dolce and Gabbana bag.

What caught our attention was the jhumkas that complemented her outfit and also gave it an ethnic touch. Smokey eyes and hair tied in a neat updo gave finishing touches to her look.

Rhea Kapoor too kept her look sharp in a pair of black trousers teamed with a black tee and a trench coat. Styling her hair in a neat ponytail, she accessorised her outfit with black heels and a handbag.

Sonam has been spotted in power suits quite often. But, she never forgets to add a different twist each time she sports one. She was earlier spotted in a fierce power suit that had Johnny Bravo vibes. The black wrap-around blazer paired with basic black pants from Simon Porte Jacquemus looked super chic.

For an ICW Watches event, the Veerey Di Wedding actor was dressed in an ivory-hued pantsuit. She further added some quirk to her outfit by accessorising it with a brown belt with a sizable ice blue flower around the actor’s waist. Another interesting element was the white tie with green polka dots that the actor flaunted.

Kapoor exuded elegance when she stepped out in a pastel pink power suit. She wore a Bouguessa pantsuit for an event. Her double-breasted blazer was paired with cropped flared pants and a long overcoat in the same colour. Adding a more depth to the hue with shoulder-grazing hot pink earrings and a vintage element with plum-coloured suede boots, the actor was dressed to kill.

What do you think about Sonam’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

