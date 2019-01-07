Kapoor sisters in ethnic: Sonam and Rhea give fashion goals

The sartorial choices of the sisters, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, need no retelling. Both of them, collectively and individually, have given us some major fashion goals, be it in ethnic, fusion or contemporary wear. With the wedding season on, both of them were recently spotted in ethnic outfits.

Advertising

Sonam looked absolutely dazzling in Good Earth India’s first couture collection. She was spotted wearing a gold chiffon brocade gharara that was teamed with a choli with intricate gota bichawat and an organza gold odhani. The kurti asharfi motifs featured in the outfit looked lovely on her. The look was accessorised with a spectacular neckpiece, earrings and bracelet from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s collection. The actor completed her look with dark-kohl eyes and bright red lips.

Rhea, who is known for styling her sister and actor Sonam left us a tad bit disappointed in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. We are not too fond of her choice of outfit but she somehow managed to style it well with beautiful statement earrings and neckpieces that gave an interesting touch to it.

Who do you think looked better, Rhea or Sonam? We pick Sonam Kapoor.