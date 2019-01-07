Toggle Menu
Kapoor sisters in ethnic: Sonam and Rhea give fashion goalshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/sonam-kapoor-rhea-kapoor-ethnic-wear-recent-photo-5526807/

Kapoor sisters in ethnic: Sonam and Rhea give fashion goals

With the wedding season on, both Sonam and Rhea Kapoor were seen giving us some ethnic goals. Click here to check the pictures.

sonam kapoor, rhea kapoor, sonam kapoor ethnic, sonam kapoor ethnic, sonam kapoor good earth india, sonam kapoor anamika khanna, rhea kapoor anamika khanna, indian express, indian express news
Who do you think looked better, Rhea or Sonam? (Source: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

The sartorial choices of the sisters, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, need no retelling. Both of them, collectively and individually, have given us some major fashion goals, be it in ethnic, fusion or contemporary wear. With the wedding season on, both of them were recently spotted in ethnic outfits.

Sonam looked absolutely dazzling in Good Earth India’s first couture collection. She was spotted wearing a gold chiffon brocade gharara that was teamed with a choli with intricate gota bichawat and an organza gold odhani. The kurti asharfi motifs featured in the outfit looked lovely on her. The look was accessorised with a spectacular neckpiece, earrings and bracelet from her mother Sunita Kapoor’s collection. The actor completed her look with dark-kohl eyes and bright red lips.

Rhea, who is known for styling her sister and actor Sonam left us a tad bit disappointed in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. We are not too fond of her choice of outfit but she somehow managed to style it well with beautiful statement earrings and neckpieces that gave an interesting touch to it.

Who do you think looked better, Rhea or Sonam? We pick Sonam Kapoor.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Golden Globe Awards 2019: Taylor Swift stuns in a black sequin outfit from Versace
2 Golden Globe Awards 2019: Are exposed bras the new trend?
3 Lady Gaga matches her hair colour perfectly to dress at 2019 Golden Globe Awards