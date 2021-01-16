Sonam Kapoor elevates the black dress and how; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

If there is one outfit we root for as a wardrobe must-have, it has to be a black dress. Versatile and stylish in equal measure, a black dress always works. But, of course, there are ways to elevate it and who better than Sonam Kapoor to show us that. The actor recently shared pictures where she stunned in a velvet black dress from the label Bhaane. But, much like always, there was more to her look.

The outfit was further paired with a beige jacket which had striking box print at the edges. Giving it a chic touch, she teamed it with black gloves (because, why not), and accessorised it with a pair of vintage earring. The make-up, comprising smokey eyes and dewy base, really went with the outfit.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, “A night out filled with delicious food and gorgeous clothes? I’m in. Visited one of my favourite restaurants in London, Chucs before Tier 4; wearing this glamorous velvet dress from @bhaane . It doesn’t get better than this for me!”

Recently, the Neerja actor took to social media to answer questions from fans which ranged from revealing her favourite dessert to destination. And in case you are wondering what her favourite sweet dish is, well it is gulab jamun. And her favourite colour is bottle green.