Sonam Kapoor Ahuja takes us on a sartorial tour with these looks

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, on a good day, can impress with her sartorial choices like no other. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga actor was recently spotted in three different looks for an event and while she missed the mark in one, for the other two looks she proved that she can pull off an outfit like none other.

In one of the appearances, the actor was seen in a navy and gold woven multi stripe silk organza shirt dress from the label Ralph & Russo. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, we really liked the the constructed kimono sleeves. It added much drama to the outfit. The look was rounded out with a choker from Amrapali Jewels. Hair tied in a sleek bun and winged eyeliner completed the look.

In another appearance, Sonam was seen in a muave blazer and matching pair of trousers from Calvin Klein. Styled by her sister, the blazer was teamed with a crisp white shirt from Prada. Even if we liked the white bow tie detailing, we think a better fit and a better hairdo could have made for an impressive statement.

Sonam can rock a gown like only few can and it was no different this time. The Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a lovely Mark Bumgarner gown. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun and needless to say, the actor looked lovely.

She can also nail ethnic looks with the same panache. Recently she attended an event with her sister and mother and stood out in a stunning ivory ethnic dress from Rohit Bal’s collection. The gold embellished outfit was accessorised withgorgeous jewellery from her mother, Sunita Kapoor‘s jewellery line.

What do you think of her recent looks?