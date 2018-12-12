Sonam Kapoor redefines elegance in this stylish white outfit

Sonam Kapoor’s immaculate fashion sense needs no retelling. The actor was recently spotted looking radiant in white as she attended an event in Mumbai. For the occasion, the Veere Di Wedding actor wore a white dress by designer Philippe Perisse. The colour and the cut of the outfit lent elegance to the whole look and we really liked how the look was kept understated and minimal.

Advertising

A Louis Vuitton bag and shoes rounded out the look, while hair tied in a bun and diamond earrings completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen walking the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani at the Asian Bridal Show in Birmingham and looked gorgeous in an embellished gown. The look was completed with smokey eyes, a wavy hairdo and a nude make-up palette. The designer too was full of praises and posting pictures of Kapoor from the show on Instagram, wrote, “Sonam, the swan-like mermaid, sashays down in a lightness of being. She wears a winged-sleeve, off-shoulder anarkali gown in the soft tones of icy blue with fine hand embroidery that caresses the body”.

The actor was also spotted attending the BoF Voices gala dinner where she wore checkered matching separates from Escada. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit consisted of a skirt and blazer teamed with a white sweater. The outfit was further layered with a black trench coat and matching boots.

Kapoor is the ultimate fashionista and no one really can do the monochrome look like her.

What do you think of her present look?