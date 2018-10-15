Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in an all-white ensemble but her curls have our attention

Sonam Kapoor’s curls deserve all the attention. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Trust Sonam Kapoor to floor one with her sartorial choices. The Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted wearing an all-white ensemble and she carried it off like only she could have. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actor donned an outfit by Rahul Misra that consisted of a white dress, layered with a matching jacket.

The look was rounded out with black boots from Jimmy Choo, a slender necklace from Angana Nanavaty Jewelry and rings from Repossi. We quite liked the nude palette of the make-up chosen by Namrata Soni, however, it is difficult to not give attention to those curls.

In the past, with the same elan the actor had carried off floral on floral and grey on grey. The Neerja actor, for an event, had donned an Escada ensemble that consisted of a floral printed dress, paired with a matching blazer. A belt and silver hoopla earrings accessorised the look while a dash of pink lipstick completed it.

Sonam Kapoor was at Bengaluru for an event. (Source: APH images)

She was also spotted in an all-grey Anaam ensemble. The V-neck top was teamed with a pair of flared jeans. This, in turn, was layered with a longline blazer. Earcuffs from Gehna Jewellers, rings and Balenciaga boots completed the look. We particularly liked the glossy lips and the light smokey eyes.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

