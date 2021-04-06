scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Sonam Kapoor’s latest photoshoot proves she is the ultimate fashionista

She also shared a BTS video, giving us a glimpse of how the elaborate looks were put together; take a look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 7:10:39 pm
sonam kapoorWhat do you think of Sonam Kapoor's look? (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

There is little doubt regarding Sonam Kapoor’s love for fashion. There are even fewer doubts about her ability to nail even the most outlandish outfits. The actor recently featured on the cover of a fashion magazine as it turned 12, and displayed her penchant for fashion and her near-impeccable style.

Her outfits were dominated with block colours, a lot of white and ruffles. Styled by Elad Bitton for Bazaar, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a Louis Vuitton ensemble on the cover. The look was elevated with the striking scarf that she completed the look with.

Nude make-up, filled in eyebrows, and her hair parted at the center added the finishing touches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In another look, she was seen striking a pose in a white belted dress from Louis Vuitton. The outfit stood out for the elaborate sleeves and the belt cinched at the waist. In another instance, she stunned in a gorgeous outfit from Giambattista Valli Official. The ruffled details, the cinched waist, and her nude make-up made it a memorable look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She was also seen in an ensemble from Schiaparelli Haute Couture. You need to see the sculpted outfit to believe in its beauty! The actor, on her part, made the look completely her own by donning an encrusted eye accessory. The look was completed with her hair parted at the center.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Black and red is an enduring combination, also a classic one. The actor stunned in an ensemble from Christian Louboutin and AZ Factory. The black tee was paired with a matching ruffled skirt. And this was teamed with a crimson shrug.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She was also seen in a beige knitted overcoat with flamboyant collars. We dig this look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She also shared a BTS video, giving us a glimpse of how the looks were put together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

What do you think of her look?

