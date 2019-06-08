Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 2 – June 8)

Some celebrities opt for comfort wear while others like to keep their looks stylish even when they are travelling. This week we spotted a lot of celebrities doing exactly that. From Kangana Ranaut’s traditional look to Sonam Kapoor’s chic outfit, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Kangana Ranaut

There is hardly any occasion when Kangana Ranaut fails to impress with her airport looks. And her latest look, where she was spotted in ethnic wear, was no different. The Manikarnika actor looked absolutely lovely in a pastel coloured suit from Péro, which she teamed with a pair of Gucci shoes and sunglasses. A bag from Hermès completed the actor’s simple look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, whose latest film Bharat released last week, looked pretty in a printed red top teamed with a pair of blue jeans. Loose hair and a pair of sunnies completed her look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is mostly spotted in comfort wear at the airport, and the actor was recently spotted wearing a pair of trackpants with a t-shirt. Opting for a no make-up look, she wore white sneakers and accessorised her look with a cross-body sling bag.

Sonam Kapoor

A bonafine fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned heads at the airport recently. Dressed in an Anamika Khanna outfit, the Veere Di Wedding actor nailed the look. Keeping her overall look simple, she accessorised her outfit with a statement neck-piece and a pair of sunglasses. We loved how she opted for a pair of sneakers to complete her look.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing grey trackpants which was teamed with a plain black t-shirt and a denim jacket. The actor opted for comfort over style and kept her look simple, with just a dash of deep maroon on her lips. Loose hair and a pair of grey boots complete the Quantico actor’s look.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who will be seen in Super 30, was seen sporting an all-white look at the airport recently. Keeping his look casual, the actor accesorised his look with a white cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was seen sporting a casual look at the airport. Dressed in a black dress which was teamed with a blue denim jacket, the actor kept her look simple. A pair of white sneakers and a black Fendi handbag completed her look.

Who do you think looked best?