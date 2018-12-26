Toggle Menu
Sonam Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra: Who styled the grey maxi dress better?

Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted at a salon in Bandra clad in a grey maxi dress featuring floral-prints. Back in August, Priyanka Chopra too was seen wearing the same dress. The question is: who wore it better?

Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in a Co dress. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram; Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted at a salon in Bandra along with her husband, Anand Ahuja in a grey maxi dress. The floral-print, flowy outfit from Los Angeles-based fashion brand Co featured a bow-tie detail on the neckline and billowy sleeves.

The Neerja actor kept her accessories minimal and styled her outfit with a white sling bag and matching strappy heels. She kept her make-up simple and went for tight waves.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at a salon in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who was also spotted in a similar dress in August while going for a photo shoot left her bow-tie loose and went for a messy ponytail. Stylist Ami Patel teamed her outfit with clear heels from Christian Louboutin.

Speaking of fashion face-offs among Bollywood celebrities, a few days ago we saw Kriti Kharbanda wearing a candy-striped Sabyasachi sari from the designer’s spring/summer’19 collection. Deepika Padukone too was seen wearing the same sari a few months back.

While we really liked the way the Guest iin London actor teamed her sari with a black sleeveless blouse and a matching signature belt by Sabyasachi, Padukone, on the other hand, left us disappointed with her styling. She teamed the sari with a full sleeve, jewel neck blouse featuring metallic cuffs and a white belt. The Bajirao Mastani‘s actor’s look was a complete mismatch.

Padukone’s stylist Shaleena Nathani’s efforts left us disappointed but what we liked is the way she accesorised the colourful sari with minimal jewellery – just a pair of beautiful teardrop earrings.

