Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in this Indo-western ensemble; check photos

Sonam Kapoor looks like a medieval Goddess in this ensemble. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Sonam Kapoor looks like a medieval Goddess in this ensemble. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Sonam Kapoor is a bona fide trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Always giving us reasons to update our wardrobes, Sonam has been serving us looks recently at the Paris Fashion Week and we simply cannot get enough.

It was almost imperative for Kapoor to step out in a Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble as she attended the avant garde designer’s very last show. We say this because the fashionista made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes film festival in a stunning gown by the designer almost a decade back.

This time she stepped out in a sari tuxedo, which featured boot-cut pants alongside an asymmetrical blouse neckline, all from the house of the iconic designer. The look was teamed with a floor-length overcoat in an off-white shade. The actor gave her ensemble a traditional look by donning a rough heavy silver and pearl necklace from Amrapali. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Take a look below.

For her makeup, Sonam went for smokey black eyes with hues of silver and brown to give it a rustic look. Her look was completed with a nude lip and a golden lip topper that really accentuated the look. She topped it with a little bindi and a middle-parting lose bun.

Recently, the actor stepped out looking no less than a Greek goddess in a crisp white maxi dress with a buttoned up collar from Valentino’s Spring 2020 collection. We like how a rope was styled as a belt to give the flowy outfit some structure. But it was her accessories — layered golden neckpieces and stunning golden danglers from Amrapali Jewels — that had all our attention. For makeup, she opted for brown smokey eyes, nude lips, and strong brows to give her face a defined structure. Her hair, neatly tied in a bun, added the finishing touch.

What do you think of her looks?

