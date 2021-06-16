scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Latest news

Sonam Kapoor is ‘all smiles on a date night’; looks lovely in a maxi dress

Black and white are certainly her preferred colours this season; one look at her Instagram page will convince you.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2021 2:10:17 pm
What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor’s fondness for monochrome shades is not new. The actor often wears monochromatic outfits, and it was no different this time. The Veere Di Wedding star shared a picture of herself looking lovely in a white maxi dress from the label The Row as she stepped out for a ‘date night’. The breezy outfit had a fitted bodice but the sleeves and the folds near the hem flowed beautifully.

She completed the look with hair tied in a neat ponytail and a handbag from Gabriela Hearst.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Black and white are certainly her preferred colours this season; one look at her Instagram page will convince you. From wearing a white khadi dress to giving the humble black blazer a fashionable spin, she has been on a fashion high.

Check out these pictures for proof.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Even in the past, the actor has been seen donning these colours ever so often. Here are some other instances:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

What do you think of her latest look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kashmir Srinagar transgender community, Transgenders in Kashmir, Transgenders in Srinagar, Kashmir, Srinagar, economic low, no income for transgenders in Kashmir, indianexpress.com
In the pandemic, transgender community in Kashmir looks on with hope, leads with defiance

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement