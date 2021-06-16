Sonam Kapoor is ‘all smiles on a date night’; looks lovely in a maxi dress

June 16, 2021 2:10:17 pm
Sonam Kapoor’s fondness for monochrome shades is not new. The actor often wears monochromatic outfits, and it was no different this time. The Veere Di Wedding star shared a picture of herself looking lovely in a white maxi dress from the label The Row as she stepped out for a ‘date night’. The breezy outfit had a fitted bodice but the sleeves and the folds near the hem flowed beautifully.
She completed the look with hair tied in a neat ponytail and a handbag from Gabriela Hearst.
Black and white are certainly her preferred colours this season; one look at her Instagram page will convince you. From wearing a white khadi dress to giving the humble black blazer a fashionable spin, she has been on a fashion high.
Check out these pictures for proof.
Even in the past, the actor has been seen donning these colours ever so often. Here are some other instances:
What do you think of her latest look?
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
