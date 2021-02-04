Sonam Kapoor just took her winter fashion game to a whole new level

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sonam Kapoor has always been the one to redefine fashion. And the Neerja actor did not shy away from doing so yet again. Recently, Sonam was spotted in monochrome separates from Bhaane which she styled with a stunning Victoria Beckham coat, and accessorised with a bag from Gabriela Hearst.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The look was pulled together with bright red lipstick, filled in eyebrows, and a neat hairdo. What stood out, however, was the silk scarf and the boots she teamed the outfit with. Needless to say, winter fashion just got better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In the videos shared, she could be spotted walking about the streets under a black huge umbrella evoking images straight out of a fashion magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Prior to this, the actor looked stunning in an ensemble from Stephane Rolland. The flowy outfit was held together with a black belt and Sonam looked ethereal! The look was completed with a messy hairdo and crimson lip shade, that added to the dreamy look.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam has always gone the extra mile to take something familiar and make it better. Her current look is one such instance.