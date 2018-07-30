Looks like Sonam Kapoor’s in love with oversized shirts, but are they really flattering?

Sonam Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sonam Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Sonam Kapoor is back in town. Ever since her little holiday with husband Anand Ahuja, we have seen the actor swap her chic and classy wardrobe for a much more comfortable one. For airport looks to her street-style, oversized shirts and jackets have been a constant.

Whether she is trying to make baggy outfits cool or advocating comfort fashion, one can’t say, but her oversized shirts have come across as quite unflattering.

Recently, we spotted the actor step out in a long white shirt that was worn underneath a bright and quirky ‘Mr India’ electric blue tee from Rheson and there’s nothing about this look that we like.

Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in her own brand Rheson. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor stepped out in her own brand Rheson. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor wore a long white shirt, paired with a funky blue tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor wore a long white shirt, paired with a funky blue tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with round shades and a black tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with round shades and a black tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen Kapoor doing another long pinstriped Jil Sander shirt that had been layered with an equally long Stella McCartney denim jacket. We had found both the ill-fitting pieces weird, though the actor won brownie points for her chic black distressed Bhane jeans.

Spotted city hopping with Ahuja, the actor again picked the same pair of jeans and teamed it with another long shirt and statement earrings. It was a disappointment, yet again.

What do you think about the actor’s looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

