Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora show us how to keep it easy yet trendy this summer

When it comes to casual dressing, one can usually take a leaf out of Sonam Kapoor’s book on how to give interesting twists to regular wear. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was clicked alongside husband Anand Ahuja and the duo was dressed for an easy day out.
While Ahuja opted for a yellow Los Angeles basketball jersey teamed with a pair of electric blue shorts, Sonam picked an oversized, extra-long white shirt from Jil Sander, and no, it did not look odd at all. Teaming it with a pair of Bhane olive green pants that she wore pulled up at the hem, the actor channelled some cool vibes. Rounding off the look with a Bottega Veneta bag and black loafers, Sonam gave us some goals in casual dressing.
Pastel ethnics in cotton or linen can be a great option if you are planning a day out in the sun and Neha Dhupia’s airport look is an inspiration. The newlywed stepped out in a soft lime green kurta paired with white palazzo pants from Anavila. With minimal make-up and round sunnies, the actor’s look was muted and subtle.
Another fashionista who gave us some lessons in casual dressing is Malaika Arora, who was spotted at the airport in a black sleeveless jumpsuit teamed with drool-worthy white pointed toe boots. With a dash of red on the lips and black wayfarers, the actor kept it casually chic.
What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments’ below.
